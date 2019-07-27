Sports

Football training camps officially open for Bay Area teams

Are you ready for some football? The real games are still more than a month away, but training camps officially opened today for both Bay Area teams.

Let's just say some of the players arrived in style.

49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert showed up ready to get to work looking like a cowboy wearing a "Punisher" shirt.

The cowboy look is probably a nod to his roots. He grew up in Texas.

Lineman Joe Staley is back for his 13th season.

No goofy outfits from the veteran, but take a closer look at what he's holding. It's a picture from his kids.

We'll just declare new Raiders' wide receiver Antonio Brown the winner.

He arrived to camp in Napa in a hot air balloon!

Do you think this entrance might have anything to do with the fact that HBO has their hard knocks crew in Napa focusing on the Raiders this year?

As grand as the entrance was, brown is hurt some non-football related injury, .but it's not believed to be serious.

Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey is anything but subtle.

Ramsey showed up for training camp on Wednesday in a brinks truck. I know you will be shocked to hear that he wants a new contract.

Talk about rolling up in style. Joe Haden showed up to Pittsburgh Steelers camp rocking a Sidney Crosby jersey.

Oh, and check out the Rolls-Royce!
