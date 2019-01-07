SPORTS

Former 49er Patrick Willis elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former 49ers All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis was one of 13 All-America players selected to the College Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2019.

Casey Pratt
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Former 49ers All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis was one of 13 All-America players selected to the College Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2019, on Monday.

Former 49ers coach Dennis Erickson and Joe Taylor were selected as coaches.

Willis was a standout player for Mississippi from 2003 to 2006 winning the Butkus Award and Jack Lambert Award as the country's top linebacker.

San Francisco drafted Willis in the first round in 2007. He went on to lead the NFL in tackles on his way to being named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Willis earned All-Pro honors his first six years in the league and led the defense to three straight NFC Championship games before retiring after the 2014 season.

Willis, who still lives in the Bay Area, was honored on the field at Levi's Stadium before the National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson. I covered Willis during his entire eight year career with the 49ers and had a chance to catch up with him on his Hall of Fame selection as well as the SEC showdown for the national title.
