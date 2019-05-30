Sports

Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child as Cubs face off against Astros in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Astros fans are reacting after a child was struck by a line drive at Minute Maid Park.

The foul ball hit by Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., appears to have gone just beyond the net, striking the child in the stands.



Astros players appeared shaken after the incident, and a teary Almora was consoled on the field by Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

One Astros fan said on Twitter the child was rushed out of the ballpark.

The condition of the child was not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagohouston astroschild injuredu.s. & worldchicago cubs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News