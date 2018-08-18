SPORTS
espn

Giants activate Hunter Strickland, shift Pablo Sandoval to 60-day DL

CINCINNATI -- The San Francisco Giants have activated reliever Hunter Strickland from the 60-day disabled list.

Strickland broke his pinkie finger on his right hand when he punched a door in frustration after a blown save against Miami on June 18. He is 3-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 13 saves in 34 games.

Strickland takes the roster spot of rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday after he strained his right hamstring during a brawl with the Dodgers on Tuesday. Infielder Pablo Sandoval, who is out with a strained right hamstring, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday to open a 40-man roster spot.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbsan francisco giantspablo sandovaldereck rodriguez
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
A's would tie for first with win over Astros
A's pull to within game of Astros with replay win in 9th, leadoff HR in 10th
A's prepare to challenge Astros for AL West lead
Giants look to get back on track vs. Reds
More Sports
Top Stories
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Firefighters make steady progress battling massive CA wildfires
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
105-year-old California man receives college diploma
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to school
The conservative DC legal group behind challenge to Mueller probe
Show More
Even CHP surprised by bizarre carjacking of cop car, college bus
6 Sunvalley Mall restaurants shut down in Concord for rat, cockroach infestations
30-acre grass fire in Martinez forces brief closure of Hwy 4
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
More News