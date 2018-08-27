SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) --Over the years, our community has certainly supported the Giants and Monday is one of those days when the Giants are supporting us back.
The Willie McCovey Golf Classic supports thousands of children across the West Coast.
They maybe played nicely together on the baseball field, but former San Francisco Giants came together Monday to tee off against each other. Players like Cody Ross says they will be hard on each other.
"Of course we are trying to beat each other but we are here to have fun and support but yeah, we get a little competitive still," said Ross.
I SO enjoyed watching Cody Ross @iamcodyross play for the San Francisco Giants! Meeting him was a treat. His personality matches that smile! He’s playing in the McCovey classic today. pic.twitter.com/9YFKUOqDXi— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 27, 2018
They are here at Harding Park for a Giant cause, the Giants Community Fund, which supports the Junior Giants. The tournament is named after Hall of Famer and former Giant Willie McCovey, who welcomed the players on this foggy August morning.
"I am just honored you would come support the Giants Community Fund. That means a lot to me," McCovey said.
The alums say they love supporting the cause and getting to see each other. "It's almost like a brotherhood, and when we get a chance to see each other again, it's just like catching up on old times and it just brings a smile to your face," said former player Noah Lowry.
And even though the Giants aren't looking too good on the baseball field this season-- these guys say they have their backs.
"I do. I support 'em, I watch 'em. I try to give my two cents worth to my buddies who are still on the team. They're in the grind, they're trying as hard as they can. Nobody wants to win more than they do. We just have to keep supporting 'em," said Ross.
Willie McCovey welcoming players to his golf tournament. And can you name the former SF Giant behind him?! (At the end of the clip) pic.twitter.com/KaTY8misvI— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 27, 2018
The man himself! Willie McCovey, about to welcome players at the annual golf tournament benefitting the Junior Giants. pic.twitter.com/pCvjX8jRx8— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 27, 2018