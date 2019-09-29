Giants fans salute Bruce Bochy with foghorn on last day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday is Bruce Bochy's last game as the Giants manager.The team wanted to create the loudest foghorn blast the Bay Area has ever heard.The Giants invited all fans to help with this "only in San Francisco" send-off for the future Hall of Famer.Fans could go to the Giants website, turn up the volume and hit that foghorn button at noon.A final farewell ceremony will be held right after this afternoon's game to celebrate Bochy's 25-year career as a manager.