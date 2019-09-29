Sports

Giants fans salute Bruce Bochy with foghorn on last day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday is Bruce Bochy's last game as the Giants manager.

The team wanted to create the loudest foghorn blast the Bay Area has ever heard.

The Giants invited all fans to help with this "only in San Francisco" send-off for the future Hall of Famer.

Fans could go to the Giants website, turn up the volume and hit that foghorn button at noon.

A final farewell ceremony will be held right after this afternoon's game to celebrate Bochy's 25-year career as a manager.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseball
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power restored after outage in East Bay
2 suspects injured in San Mateo police shooting
Fire shuts down weddings, birthday party in Sonoma County
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
16 deals for National Coffee Day
Raiders use fast start, interception return to beat Colts
Bay Area teens glammed up for 5th annual pediatric prom
Show More
3 teens wounded in shooting after De Anza High School football game in Richmond
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
Accused stalker hides in Petaluma pumpkin patch
'Klepto Cat' leads Bay Area parade
More TOP STORIES News