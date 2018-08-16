SPORTS
espn

Giants rookie Dereck Rodriguez goes on DL with hamstring injury

CINCINNATI -- The San Francisco Giants have placed standout rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Right-hander Casey Kelly is now scheduled to start Friday in the series opener against the Reds. The move is retroactive to Monday, then Rodriguez was injured during a scrum between the Giants and Dodgers on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The team says he suffered a Grade 1 strain.

Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 14 outings with 12 starts this season. The Giants have gone 9-3 in his starting outings.

Kelly (0-1, 1.42 ERA) pitched five scoreless innings of relief Saturday against Pittsburgh in his first major league appearance since 2016 then took the loss Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbsan francisco giantsdereck rodriguez
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
A's prepare to challenge Astros for AL West lead
Giants view series vs. Reds as starting point to stay in contention
Yasiel Puig suspended 2 games, fined; Nick Hundley also fined
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
Union City police arrest Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting ride share passenger
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
Novato police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Shippers slow down to protect whales after close calls in the Bay
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Comedian Sherri Shepherd shares dietary advice she gave to Aretha Franklin
Show More
Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda Coliseum are giving away brand new pairs of shoes
Bin Laden raid commander defends Brennan, says 'revoke my security clearance as well'
Aretha, Elvis deaths occur on same day in August
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
More News