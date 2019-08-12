Warriors Schedule 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, host Raptors Christmas Day

Warriors announce 2019-20 schedule, which includes 30 national TV appearances: pic.twitter.com/FgytNsApNa — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 12, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors have released their schedule for the NBA 2019-20 season.The Dubs' home opener is a "rematch" against Kawhi Leonard - "Rematch" in quotes because the 2019 Finals MVP who led the Toronto Raptors in ending the Warriors dreams of a "threepeat" now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.Mark your calendars for Thursday, Oct. 24 for that one. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.Other dates to circle are the Christmas day matchup against James Harden and the Houston Rockets, and Saturday, Feb. 8 when they host Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on primetime on ABC.The Warriors will have a total a 30 nationally televised games this season.