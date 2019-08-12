Golden State Warriors

Warriors Schedule 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, host Raptors Christmas Day

(AP Photo)

By Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors have released their schedule for the NBA 2019-20 season.

The Dubs' home opener is a "rematch" against Kawhi Leonard - "Rematch" in quotes because the 2019 Finals MVP who led the Toronto Raptors in ending the Warriors dreams of a "threepeat" now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors release pre-season schedule

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Oct. 24 for that one. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Other dates to circle are the Christmas day matchup against James Harden and the Houston Rockets, and Saturday, Feb. 8 when they host Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on primetime on ABC.

The Warriors will have a total a 30 nationally televised games this season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconbagolden state warriorsbasketballeventsfun stuffchase centerbay area eventswarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors host Senior Dance Team try-outs
With Authority: The Keys to the Chase Center
ABC7 News Update: Postmates robots, Impossible Foods expands distro, Warriors pre-season schedule announced
Durant: Warriors not to blame for Achilles injury
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
Triple-digit heat to bake Bay Area this week
Lady Gaga donating to classrooms in Gilroy
Heavy police response to SF car break-in
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Show More
Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
New school year, new backpack giveaway in Oakland
First look at the new fall season on ABC
LIST: Bay Area back-to-school dates
More TOP STORIES News