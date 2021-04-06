Aaron Rodgers' 'Jeopardy!' appearances will help NorCal communities hard-hit by wildfires

Rodgers grew up watching the iconic game show with his grandparents in Northern California and has continued the tradition throughout his life.
"That's kind of my hour of relaxation," said Rodgers, who added he also watches Wheel of Fortune. "More relaxation on Wheel of Fortune, because 'Jeopardy!' you have to be tuned in."
He's a MVP, a Super Bowl champ, a #ProBear and now a @Jeopardy guest host.— Cal Football (@CalFootball) April 5, 2021
Who is the GOAT, @AaronRodgers12? pic.twitter.com/wpI0gQKs24
Rodgers says he got the call in January and jumped at the opportunity to be a guest host with filming taking place in February. Rodgers actually won "Celebrity Jeopardy!" back in 2015 and shared a special moment with the late game host Alex Trebek, who even used Rodgers trademark belt celebration.
"That was pretty special, that's just what's great about Alex," said Rodgers. "His personality was what made the show."
"Alex did it with such grace & humility. I just wanted to bring the same type of approach... I wanted to do him justice."— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 5, 2021
We'll take "Next guest host of @Jeopardy" for $1000, Aaron. 📰 https://t.co/5WbqQbAYcJ
As a part of his appearance, money will be donated to the North Valley Community Foundation, which has helped rebuild communities in Northern California that have recently suffered wildfire disasters.
When asked if his name would actually be a clue in the game, Rodgers hinted there was at least one sports category over the two weeks of shows.
Tonight. 💪🏼💪🏼 #jeopardymoments https://t.co/cfqbBinxIO— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 5, 2021
"One of the questions seemed like a lay-up to me and it was actually related to my team (Green Bay Packers) and nobody got it," Rodgers laughed.
"But that's what I tried to do in the interview, if anybody had anything athletic to talk about in their fun facts, I wanted to talk about that," said Rodgers.
Catch @AaronRodgers12 as the @Jeopardy guest host over the next two weeks beginning tonight on @abc7newsbayarea ! Had to ask him, why do contestants have such hard time with my favorite category (sports)?!? #ABC7Now #Jeopardy https://t.co/zGtUMPF10O pic.twitter.com/CXTJDWT7Sr— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 6, 2021
