Coronavirus impact: How the COVID-19 shut down the sports world in just 43 hours

Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown at how it all happened:
MARCH 13 - Friday
8:30 am
NASCAR postpones season for 2 weeks
NASCAR officials announced Friday that they have decided to postpone the season for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. Race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend have been affected by this action.
March 13, 2020
7:30 am
Boston Marathon postponed until September
The 2020 Boston Marathon, which was initially scheduled for April 20, has been postponed until Sept. 14, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday.
7 am
Augusta National announces The Masters will be postponed
The Masters, golf's first major tournament of the year, has been postponed due to fears of the coronavirus. The Masters was scheduled to be played April 9-12 and becomes the fifth straight tournament on the PGA Tour schedule to be put off due to the global pandemic.
Statement from Chairman Ridley:
"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals."
Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG
MARCH 11 - Wednesday
11:10 am
San Francisco - Golden State Warriors announce they will play game in empty arena
The move came after San Francisco officials announced a formal ban on events of over 1,000 people. Rumors had swirled about this possibility after Santa Clara County officials announced a similar ban on Monday. That put the future of the San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes games in limbo. By March 11, neither team had announced a formal plan about what would be done with their games. Chase Center also announced the postponement of several high profile concerts, including Post Malone. At the time, it was the biggest sporting news in the country.
Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of SF, all events through March 21, initially, will be cancelled or postponed.

Tomorrow night's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets will be played without fans.
Tomorrow night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets will be played without fans. pic.twitter.com/oZnQMcCxrI
All events at Chase Center through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed at this time. We'll continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine best steps. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners.
5:25 pm
Alameda County - San Francisco Giants & Oakland A's preseason exhibition games impacted
Hours after San Francisco's ban was announced, Alameda county also banned events of over 1,000 people. This put the 'Battle of the Bay' preseason exhibition games at Oakland Coliseum and San Francisco's Oracle Park in jeopardy. The teams released statements saying they were working with Major League Baseball to find 'alternative plans' but did not elaborate on what those were. There were reports that the games could be played in Arizona at spring training venues instead. Questions began to arise about whether the A's home opener on March 26 would be impacted, but MLB did not provide a comment.
In our support of public health, and ensuring the safety of our community, we have released the following statement. pic.twitter.com/yC6ydsFxTL— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 12, 2020
5:39 pm
Oklahoma City - Jazz vs. Thunder game Postponed right before tipoff
Both teams were on the court when team officials suddenly huddled with the referees and announced to a packed arena that the game was being postponed. Players and fans were perplexed and searching for answers.
Breaking: The Thunder-Jazz game has been postponed to a later date, per the NBA.
Something is going on here. Thunder head medical staffer Donnie Strack just grabbed the three officials and told them something. All players were just told to go back to their bench. We're seconds from tipoff.
6:27 pm
Oklahoma City - Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19
Breaking: Rudy Gobert has preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus.
6:31 pm
New York City
The NBA announces the season is suspended.
11:54 pm
San Francisco
After taking in the frenetic pace, Warriors star Stephen Curry weighs in and asks everyone to stay safe out there. We take a breath and hope the worst has already come.
NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games
MARCH 12 - Thursday
7:04 am
Salt Lake City
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for Covid-19.
8:31 am
MLS suspends season.
Love you guys. 💙🖤— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) March 12, 2020
11:19 am
NHL Suspended - Sharks travel home with an eerie feeling.
Heading home. pic.twitter.com/QAKsBumR2Y— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 12, 2020
12:09 pm
MLB suspends Spring Training and pushes back regular season AT LEAST two weeks.
1:31 pm
Bye, bye March Madness. NCAA cancels all remaining Winter and Spring Championships.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships:
And now as we collect ourselves, we look towards the way the sports world will band together to protect their own.
Mark Cuban and Kevin Love announce plans to begin raising money for hourly arena workers that will lose their wages as a result of the games being postponed or cancelled.
.@kevinlove is giving $100K to help Cavs' arena and support staff affected by the suspension of the NBA season
This all has developed so rapidly, that with pauses in sports scheduling ranging from two weeks to 30 days, uncertainty remains as to where exactly we will be when the leagues attempt to come back. The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup, as well as the MLB regular season are in limbo.