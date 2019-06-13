Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Klay Thompson writes touching Instagram tribute to Kevin Durant

By Heather Tuggle
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson posted a tribute to teammate Kevin Durant Thursday on Instagram ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

RELATED: Warriors to play for Kevin Durant in last game at Oracle Arena

He's rallying fans to believe the Dubs will win, even though Durant is out because he suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 in Toronto.

Thompson's post reads:

Gameday, and it's obviously a big one.

But DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren't for this man and his sacrifices.

He's the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle.

RELATED: Warriors' Kevin Durant confirms Achilles rupture, shares photo after surgery

I'm gonna need every Dubs fan in the building tonight to bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court!

It's not gonna be the same running out that tunnel without u bro.
We all know this is a minor set back for a major comeback!

Nothing can impede this man's greatness.

Speaking of Oracle, let's lay it all out there tonight in honor the of the 47 years in this beautiful building.

Let's get it DubNation!

#doitforK #onelastdance

