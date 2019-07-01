Klay Thompson channels Leonardo DiCaprio to react to his new deal with Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Klay Thompson is still a Golden State Warrior and according to the first public comments from the all-star guard "there was never a doubt."But how he released his first public comments on coming back to the Bay is what is setting the internet on fire.On Monday Thompson posted on Instagram saying "There was never a doubt" and #Warrior4life with a clip from the Leonardo DiCaprio film "Wolf of Wall Street".The clip shows DiCaprio's character addressing a room full of employees and declaring, "I'm not leaving! The show goes on! This is my home! They are going to need a wrecking ball to take me out of here!"Klay captioned the clip with the text "Mood".Warriors fans and Bay Area celebrities quickly weighed in on Klay's humor with the whole situation.Fellow splash brother Steph Curry quickly replied a comment with the laughter emoji and "Let's go bro! Congrats."Former teammate Ian Clark posted: "Classic!!"Oakland native and Warriors fan rapper G Eazy commented "My Guy!"Bay Area native and beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh commented: "So rad."Thompson agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract. the 29-year-old all-star was selected 11th overall by the Warriors in the 2011 draft and has publicly said many times that he wants to be a Warrior for life.