Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson channels Leonardo DiCaprio to react to his new deal with Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Klay Thompson is still a Golden State Warrior and according to the first public comments from the all-star guard "there was never a doubt."

But how he released his first public comments on coming back to the Bay is what is setting the internet on fire.

On Monday Thompson posted on Instagram saying "There was never a doubt" and #Warrior4life with a clip from the Leonardo DiCaprio film "Wolf of Wall Street".

The clip shows DiCaprio's character addressing a room full of employees and declaring, "I'm not leaving! The show goes on! This is my home! They are going to need a wrecking ball to take me out of here!"

(WARNING: Explicit Language in video)



Klay captioned the clip with the text "Mood".

Warriors fans and Bay Area celebrities quickly weighed in on Klay's humor with the whole situation.

RELATED: Klay accepts max offer, will remain with Warriors

Fellow splash brother Steph Curry quickly replied a comment with the laughter emoji and "Let's go bro! Congrats."

Former teammate Ian Clark posted: "Classic!!"

Oakland native and Warriors fan rapper G Eazy commented "My Guy!"

Bay Area native and beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh commented: "So rad."

Thompson agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract. the 29-year-old all-star was selected 11th overall by the Warriors in the 2011 draft and has publicly said many times that he wants to be a Warrior for life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandsan francisconbagolden state warriorsbasketballklay thompson
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Klay accepts max offer, will remain with Warriors
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News