Sports

NBA to allow players to wear social justice message on jerseys in place of last names

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced they will allow players to replace the last names on the back of their jerseys with statements on social justice.

The players union president and former Rockets guard Chris Paul said the union, the league and Nike are working to make this happen.

Paul said players in Orlando plan to make good use of the attention they anticipate getting when they return to play.

The NBA season is set to restart July 30.

SEE RELATED LINK: Rockets kick off season return with rivalry game against Mavericks
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsblack lives matterhouston rocketsathletesnba
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders bars in 7 CA counties to close, recommends closures in others
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Black family's home vandalized with 'All Lives Matter' graffiti in Oakland
WATCH TODAY: Golden State Killer suspect expected to plead guilty
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask in Belmont restaurant
ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Show More
Fliers targeting BLM supporters found on sidewalk in Martinez, police say
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
VIDEO: People crowd together at Houston nightclub as COVID-19 cases spike
More TOP STORIES News