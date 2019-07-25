San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks have an adorable new team dog

By Kate Eby
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Sharks have a new team dog.



Finn is a yellow lab who was born on May 10, 2019 and will spend the next two years with the hockey team being trained as an assistance dog. This is the first team dog for the Sharks.

Finn will make appearances at games as part of his training. He's a member of the Canine Companions for Independence, which provides assistance dogs at no cost to people who need them. Dogs are trained for years to become qualified.

Finn has his own Twitter account, which you call follow at SharksPup.

