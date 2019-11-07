SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Jerry Rice is a NFL legend, a hall-of-famer, and best selling author who just released a new book, "America's Game: The NFL at 100." Rice sat in the ABC7 News studio and discussed current players, coaches, strategy and football history with Mike Nicco and Reggie Aqui.
NFL Legend Jerry Rice talks about new book, the 49ers and forgotten players
