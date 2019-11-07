Sports

NFL Legend Jerry Rice talks about new book, the 49ers and forgotten players

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Jerry Rice is a NFL legend, a hall-of-famer, and best selling author who just released a new book, "America's Game: The NFL at 100." Rice sat in the ABC7 News studio and discussed current players, coaches, strategy and football history with Mike Nicco and Reggie Aqui.

