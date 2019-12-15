Oakland Raiders fan gets ticket to final home game

After seeing our story on Dave Detlefsen, who wanted to attend the final Oakland Raiders home game, a member of the Raiders front office contacted ABC7 News Sunday morning.
The team gave Detlefsen, who attended the first home game in September 1966, a ticket to Sunday's final game.
He sat with legendary Oakland Raider Fred Biletnikoff and his wife in a luxury suite.
