Oakland Raiders fan gets ticket to final home game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Some good news to report!

After seeing our story on Dave Detlefsen, who wanted to attend the final Oakland Raiders home game, a member of the Raiders front office contacted ABC7 News Sunday morning.

RELATED: Raiders fan who went to 1st Coliseum game needs ticket for Oakland finale

The team gave Detlefsen, who attended the first home game in September 1966, a ticket to Sunday's final game.

He sat with legendary Oakland Raider Fred Biletnikoff and his wife in a luxury suite.

