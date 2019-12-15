Oakland Raiders fan gets ticket to final home game

Dave is a lifelong @Raiders fan. He was at the 1st game at the Coliseum in 1966 & has been to every game since. But he didn't have tickets to today's last game in Oakland.



The Raiders saw @AnserHassan's story & came through w/tickets! #RaiderNation https://t.co/olltJPcqjd pic.twitter.com/Fx59fEHPID