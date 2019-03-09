Nothing But Net: Oakland Tech and Oakland High competing for state championships

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Unified has not one, but two girls basketball teams competing for state championships this weekend, Oakland High and Oakland Tech. Friday we met up with one of the teams before they jumped on the bus to Sacramento.They claim that in sports attitude is everything."Yes, I feel like I'm a very good player," said Stephanie Okowi as her teammates giggled in the background.But in fact, it has been determination that has gotten the Oakland Tech girls' basketball team to the Division 4 State Championship. Oakland High is competing in the Division 3 championship."I'm psyched, oh this is the first time in all four of my years that we've gotten this far and I'm very proud of my team, love them very much," expressed Tiffany Siu, a point guard for Oakland Tech.Their coach Leroy Hurt says he gets his motivation from these players."All coaches know you don't get many chances to play for a title. I could coach another 20 years and never get a chance-- so I appreciate the girls for giving me this chance," said Coach Hurt.The last time Oakland Tech won a girls state basketball championship was in 2005."So now we've made it back to state and now Saturday is the day when we have to take it all. The pressure is on," said Jordan Smith the team's co-captain.There is no ritual right before a game. The girls just-- pray."Every time I start praying we just hope everyone has a good game, we hope we get the win, everyone is safe, nobody gets hurt, just positive things," said Tibeb Solomon, one of the players.The girls also get an awesome motivational speech from their P.E. Teacher."The secret sauce is heart. You can't do anything if your heart is not into it. You can't commit to anything if you're not passionate about it," expressed Elisha Davis, their P.E. teacher.So as they got on that bus to Sacramento, they took with them their loses, their wins and years of hard work.