SPORTS
espn

Raiders All-Pro Khalil Mack facing $814,000 fine for holdout

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack continues his holdout and will not be in the team's camp on Friday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

By not showing up to camp before the Raiders' first preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Lions, Mack will be fined $814,000 per the collective bargaining agreement, Schefter reports.

Mack is entering the final season of his rookie contract that is set to pay him $13.8 million. He has stayed away from the team and new coach Jon Gruden throughout the offseason program and mandatory minicamp while awaiting a contract extension.

Mack is the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a 2015 first-team All-Pro at both defensive end and outside linebacker. He has 40.5 career sacks and 185.5 QB pressures.
Related Topics:
sportsespnfinenfloakland raidersholdoutkhalil mackraiders
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Prescott throws for TD before 49ers rally past Cowboys 24-21
Pirates hit 3 HRs to back Nova in 10-5 win over Giants
Giants host Pirates in clash of wild-card hopefuls
San Francisco 49ers make comeback to win first preseason game
More Sports
Top Stories
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Redwood City
San Francisco 49ers make comeback to win first preseason game
Celebrate this real-life Rosie the Riveter in Richmond on Saturday
$40,000 worth of bikes stolen from San Francisco shop
AMBER Alert issued for abducted Arleta infant
Show More
Pacifica button collector's $751 StubHub flub
Outside Lands kicks off Friday
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
Apple says iPhones don't eavesdrop
Retired deputy cycles across country to honor fallen partner
More News