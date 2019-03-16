Oakland Coliseum Authority okays deal to keep Raiders in town for at least one more season

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Coliseum Authority made it all but official Friday-- approving an agreement to keep the Raiders in Oakland for at least one and possibly two more seasons.The vote was unanimous and with it the Oakland Coliseum authority opened the way for the Silver and Black to move back into their old home. Fans couldn't be happier."I feel really good about that...keeping it here in Oakland, right?" said Kori Ramos.Life-long fan Isabella Moles said, "I am a happy camper. Those tailgate parties are always fun, even if we don't always go to the games.""They're kind of playing with my emotions. I want them to stay," said Aaron Laird, another fan.The Coliseum Authority approved a one year deal for the upcoming season with the raiders paying rent of $6, 975,000. Four million more than last year.They also have the option of a second year at $9, 975,000. And the team will pay a $750,000 fee to settle a dispute over parking.The team had tried to find a new temporary home after the City of Oakland slapped them and the National Football League with an anti-trust lawsuit over their plan to permanently relocate to Las Vegas.But, owner Mark Davis found out that football stadiums are in short supply. "They went and did their window shopping and found out what they had here was a pretty good deal," said Scott McKibben, Coliseum Authority Executive Director.The deal must still be approved by the Oakland City Council and Alameda County Supervisors.It is expected to pass, but Oakland Councilman Noel Gallo told Coliseum Commissioners that the Anti-trust suit will continue, and that they will be watching carefully to make sure the Raiders are not making empty promises."Now they want to deal with the parking. Now they're even going to pay for the training facilities. They wouldn't even pay rent," he said.