Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown still out, Hard Knocks not a distraction for team

By Chris Alvarez
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Raiders and Rams are ramping up things here at Training Camp with their second straight day of joint practices as they prepare for Saturday's preseason opener. The most talked-about feet in the NFL, a sore subject at Raiders camp.

"He's (Antonio Brown) still gathering (information). I don't have any information other than that."

When asked about a report of Brown having frostbite, Gruden replied, "I'm not, like I said, I'm not going to get into the exact nature of the feet. I'm just not."



Antonio Brown was not on the field, but the crew of HBO's Hard Knocks was all over the field and the Raiders remained unfazed by the extra cameras.

"No, you don't notice them at all. They do a great job staying out of the way. If you are that type of guy, you want to be in the camera, you want to be seen, you want to be heard, then that's when they ask to mic you up and they'll follow you around," said Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead.

The 2019 season will be the final year in Oakland, with Las Vegas looming in 2020.

"I think it just goes to show you, once a Raider, always a Raider. We have very loyal fans. It's going to be heartbreaking in some ways. It's going to be ultra-exciting in others to see the future of this franchise."

"They are die-hard Raiders fans through and through and that's what I love about it. Right now we out here, have another year in the Coliseum and we're just going to embrace it and just put on a show," said Whitehead.

Kickoff is set for 5:00 Saturday night at the Coliseum. The Raiders regular-season opener closes out week 1 on September 9th, a Monday Night Football matchup hosting Denver a game you will see right here on ABC7.

