OAKLAND RAIDERS

Raiders fans withstand Christmas Eve storm for what could be last game at Oakland Coliseum

EMBED </>More Videos

Knowing this could be the last game ever played here, Raider Nation filled the stadium despite the rain, and despite their emotions about the teams inevitable departure to Las Vegas. (KGO-TV)

by Jobina Fortson
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Christmas Eve marks a bittersweet night for Raider Nation, as the team plays what's likely to be the last game ever at the Oakland Coliseum.

While the old, run-down O.Co is definitely not a stadium which flaunts fancy bells and whistles, it's the place Raider fans have been proud to call home since team moved back from Los Angeles in 1995.

MNF LIVE: Watch Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos on ABC7

Tonight, committed fans couldn't be stopped by the rain.



They've brought out all their gear including shoe ponchos to celebrate the Raiders in Oakland for what looks like will be the last time.

One of the many flags flying in the tailgates says "Thanks for the memories."

That's certainly the theme out here amongst tailgaters, many are very sad to see the Raiders go.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland Raidersoakland coliseumfootballnflstormrainchristmas eveDenver BroncosOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7
Jerry Reese declined opportunity to interview for Raiders' GM job
Jon Gruden fires Raiders strength and conditioning coach Tom Shaw
Raiders talk to MLB's Giants; Mark Davis says 'all options open'
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7
A's re-sign RHP Mike Fiers to two-year deal
Richard Sherman, two receivers ejected after Bears-Niners melee
Warriors anticipate 'tough challenge' Christmas Day vs. Lakers
More Sports
Top Stories
Salvation Army, GLIDE serve up holiday meals throughout SF
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7
Lefty O'Doul's toy drive in SF aiming to break 2016 record
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 local kids with gifts
Get help with mental health issues
Tom Hanks surprises fans at SoCal In-N-Out
Show More
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
What is open, closed during federal government shutdown
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
More News