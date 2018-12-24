#Raiders fans go hard! There’s celebration and sadness at the tailgate right now. It looks like this will be the team’s last game in #Oakland @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/aX3EBJEYlS — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 24, 2018

Christmas Eve marks a bittersweet night for Raider Nation, as the team plays what's likely to be the last game ever at the Oakland Coliseum.While the old, run-down O.Co is definitely not a stadium which flaunts fancy bells and whistles, it's the place Raider fans have been proud to call home since team moved back from Los Angeles in 1995.Tonight, committed fans couldn't be stopped by the rain.They've brought out all their gear including shoe ponchos to celebrate the Raiders in Oakland for what looks like will be the last time.One of the many flags flying in the tailgates says "Thanks for the memories."That's certainly the theme out here amongst tailgaters, many are very sad to see the Raiders go.