OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --It appears the Raiders days in Oakland may not be over after all.
Sources tell ABC7 News that the team is now in negotiations with Coliseum officials to play in Oakland next season.
The talks began this week, and are the first the two sides have had since the City of Oakland filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL in December.
It had been reported earlier this week that the Raiders had reached a deal to play at Oracle Park in San Francisco-- but those talks are reportedly dead, after push back from San Francisco officials.
