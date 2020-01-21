Oakland Raiders

NFL's 2020 Draft will literally take place in Bellagio's water fountains in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- Attending Super Bowl LIV in Miami might be out of the question for Bay Area sports fans, but another major NFL event is happening this spring, a little closer to home.

Tuesday the Raiders released a first-look at what the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will look like.

So far, it's living up to the Vegas show-business reputation. It's got all the glitz and glam and "lights, camera, action!" and is definitely over the top.



The promo tweeted by the Raiders says, "The future is here."

They aren't lying - The draft is literally taking place in the water fountains at the Bellagio.

Players will take a boat ride across the water to accept their jerseys when their name is called.



Those efforts will center on Caesars Palace and the Bellagio hotels. The main stage for the draft will be constructed beginning April 3 next to Caesars Forum.

It will include a viewing zone to watch the first-round selections on Thursday night, the second and third rounds on Friday night, and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.

That stage also will host daily performances by a variety of entertainers throughout the three days.

Teams will make their selections at the Caesars Forum conference center in what the league and city are dubbing Selection Square.

Adjacent to the main stage will be the NFL Draft Experience where fans can participate in interactive games, view the Vince Lombardi Trophy and attend autograph sessions with NFL players and former players.

There also will be a stage at the Experience for performances by local talent, all available without charge.

The 2020 NFL Draft will air on ABC starting Thursday, April 3.

Go here for the latest stories and videos about the NFL Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
