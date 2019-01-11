SPORTS

Reggie Knows Sports: Bye, bye Oracle

Reggie Aqui has (not) been a lifelong sports fan. But he still feels bad for the East Bay.

Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui has (not) been a lifelong sports fan. But he still feels bad for the East Bay.

Every sports team in the East Bay is doing something that is making the fans sad. And now even Oracle is bailing and putting its name on a San Francisco staple - the home of the San Francisco Giants.

He's doing his best Larry Beil impression (it's not that good), but he still gets a Dodgers burn in there!

Catch more sports from Reggie along with local news and local hot topics on ABC7's "Midday Live" weekdays at 11 a.m.!
