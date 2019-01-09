SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

REPORT: San Francisco Giants to announce AT&T Park name change to Oracle Park

Say goodbye to AT&T Park. The Giants' stadium is getting a new name. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Say goodbye to AT&T Park. The Giants' stadium is getting a new name.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants will announce Thursday that the stadium will be renamed, "Oracle Park." It's a 20-year deal.

AT&T's naming rights were set to end after next season, the company confirmed to ABC7 News that they have decided to not renew their naming rights sponsorship with the San Francisco Giants.

This will be the park's fourth name since it opened in 2000-- starting with PacBell Park, SBC, and then AT&T.

FULL STATEMENT FROM AT&T:
"We have decided to not renew our naming rights sponsorship with the San Francisco Giants, including AT&T Park. We've had a great relationship with the Giants over the years, and we remain committed to our employees and customers in the Bay Area. This decision was part of our continuous evaluation of our corporate sponsorship portfolio nationwide."

