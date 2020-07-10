San Francisco Giants announce Buster Posey has opted out of 2020 season

RELATED: San Francisco Giants resume workouts at Oracle Park after COVID-19 tests come back negative
Posey announced his decision on Friday. He says his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season. Posey had missed three practices while dealing with a personal issue.
Posey joins other big-name players like Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado's Ian Desmond and Arizonna pitcher Mike Leake in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season this year.
See more stories and videos about the San Francisco Giants here.
Buster Posey's opening statement on opting out of the 2020 season. He & his wife have adopted twin girls, born premature but in the interest of their health and safety he's deciding not to play. #SFGiants #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/khIVbR2t2O— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) July 10, 2020
OFFICIAL: Buster Posey has opted out of the 2020 season. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/wd9VE9219l— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 10, 2020