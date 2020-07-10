San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants announce Buster Posey has opted out of 2020 season

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey is the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants resume workouts at Oracle Park after COVID-19 tests come back negative

Posey announced his decision on Friday. He says his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season. Posey had missed three practices while dealing with a personal issue.

Posey joins other big-name players like Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado's Ian Desmond and Arizonna pitcher Mike Leake in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season this year.

See more stories and videos about the San Francisco Giants here.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseball
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
'I'll miss the National League game': NL managers weigh in on the Universal DH
Giants' Buster Posey opts out of 2020 MLB season, citing newborns' health
MLB players who are opting out of the 2020 season
San Francisco Giants 1B Brandon Belt sidelined by sore heel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data shows where COVID-19 is hitting Bay Area hardest
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
LIVE: Thurmond hosts task force on education funding
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
2 deputies shot, suspect killed in Knightsen
Berkeley proposes eliminating police from traffic stops, enforcement
Most disapprove of Trump's COVID-19, race relations response: POLL
Show More
National Police Assoc. urges Palo Alto to remove fugitive from BLM mural
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
I-580 reopened at Altamont Pass after brush fire
Report details years of alleged sex abuse at San Jose school, president apologizes
'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
More TOP STORIES News