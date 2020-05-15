With Authority Podcast

Sharks Captain Logan Couture on brutal injuries, future of NHL, love for Bills -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture joins the With Authority podcast for an entertaining conversation about his love for the Buffalo Bills, potentially playing out the rest of this season and his unique choice for his goal song.

He likes the Bills so much, that's the team other than his own that he most wants to see win a championship. He also acknowledges that being a Bills Mafia member means, "I'll be going through a table at some point."

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: With Authority podcast with Sharks Captain Logan Couture

That might not happen for a while with the future of fans at professional sporting events being so uncertain.

Even without the fans, and without being in playoff contention, Couture is dying to get back on the ice!

"I wish we could be playing right now, but unfortunately, that's not realistic," he told the With Authority crew.

And he's not worried about injuries, either.



He's survived plenty of those and prefers to play through them if the medical staff allows. He said when he took a puck to the face, a nurse pulled his dislodged teeth back into place with her hand... while he was wide awake.

That was no reason to celebrate, but something that is - scoring goals. Scoring goals is fun. Just like the Cyndi Lauper song he likes to hear when he scores.

YEP! "Girls Just Want to Have Fun!"

Also to the point of music, the Canada native will take Drake over Justin Bieber, all day.

"Drake is my guy," he said before telling us a great Drake story.

We also talked about Peloton bikes, the Warriors and Raptors in the NBA Finals, and how the "hatred for the Golden Knights isn't gonna change."

Treat yourself. Watch the full podcast here!

