nhl

San Jose Sharks Zamboni driver respects Carolina's hero driver

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- SAP Center Building Services Manager Bruce Haraldson has been working in the hockey business for 45 years, but has never seen anything like what happened over the weekend in Toronto.

The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off the miraculous victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs with 42-year-old emergency goalie and Zamboni driver David Ayres leading the way.

Two injuries thrust Ayres into the spotlight and he held his own in the 6-3 Canes win.

RELATED: Zamboni driver makes NHL debut as emergency goalie, helping Carolina Hurricanes secure win

Back here at the SAP Center, Zamboni driver Haraldson is hard at work getting the San Jose Sharks ice ready for their next game.

While he isn't the emergency goalie and doesn't expect to make an NHL debut in his lifetime, he has respect for what Ayres did on the ice.

"He did out pretty good," SAP Center Building Service Manager Bruce Haraldson said. "Except for the first two shots that I saw went in. Actually, what I read about him and heard about him, he does practice with the minor league team, the Marlies, all the time. So it's not like he's getting any action. So good for him."

After all his years in the business, he thinks this is one of the craziest hockey stories that he has ever seen.

"It's probably right up there," Haraldson said. "Especially when you're the home team guy that they hire and the road team ends up winning.

RELATED: Sharks send Patrick Marleau to Penguins for shot at 1st Stanley Cup

Haraldson joined the NHL ranks with no ambitions to play on the big stage and has stuck with his job for over four-decades because he loves what he does.

However, he does have some hockey experience and many of his crew skate every day.

So could the next miracle story come from San Jose?

"Um no," Haraldson said.

Maybe not anytime soon.

But you never know?

For more stories on the San Jose Sharks, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josehockeycommunity journalistcarolina hurricanesnhlsan jose sharksu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sharks send Patrick Marleau to Penguins for shot at 1st Stanley Cup
Zamboni driver makes NHL debut as emergency goalie
NHL
Slumping Sharks visit streaking Flyers after busy deadline
Sharks send Patrick Marleau to Penguins for shot at 1st Stanley Cup
Zamboni driver makes NHL debut as emergency goalie
Anders Lee scores twice, Islanders beat Sharks 4-1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick breaks silence
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
BART station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
BART GM Bob Powers rides BART, discusses rider concerns
Santa Clara Co. considers new 'gun team' to seize illegal weapons
Show More
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Students test self-flying vehicle for South Bay competition
McClymonds HS classes to resume at different locations in Oakland
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
'Matrix 4' filming in SF makes Financial District look like war zone
More TOP STORIES News