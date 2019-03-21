nfl draft

NFL Draft Dreams: Nine San Jose State Spartans make their case to be in the NFL at the school's Pro Day

Nine total Spartan football players participated in the San Jose State Pro Day, but all eyes were on tight end prospect Josh Oliver. Many see Oliver as the only player that will be drafted into the NFL.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Nine total San Jose State football players participated in the annual pro day, but all eyes were on the Spartans' top draft prospect, Josh Oliver.

Oliver has been turning heads following a stellar senior season at SJSU where he accumulated 709 receiving yards on 56 catches with four touchdowns.

His performance on the field got him an invitation to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

The Pro Day was another opportunity to showcase his skills.



Bryson Bridges, Michael Carrillo, Bryce Crawford, Justin Holmes, Dakari Monroe, Malike Roberson, Boogie Roberts and John Toussaint also participated in the events.

All prospects that Spartan Head Football Coach Brent Brennan said can make an impact at the next level.

"I think they are getting young men who are hardworking and serious about football. I think that they are guys, especially with this group here, that they can see went through a hard time with the football program but continued to put in the good work. They handled their business academically and grew as men," said Brennan.

While many consider Oliver to be the only player drafted from San Jose State, the other eight players working out today say they just want a chance.

"We will all come into camp with a chip on our shoulder. Nothing was given to us at San Jose State, we worked for everything we got. An NFL team would get a good locker room guy, a good teammate and a person that just loves to work," said SJSU Defensive Lineman Boogie Roberts.



At the combine, Oliver posted a 4.63 second 40-yard dash, had 22 reps on the bench press and jumped 34 inches in the vertical jump.

Feeling confident in his numbers from the combine, the tight end decided not to participate in any of the drills at the Pro Day.

Oliver believes the work that he has put in will pay off come draft day.

"Towards my Sophomore year, I realized that if you want to be the best you have to do more," Oliver said. "You have to do more than what your teammates are doing, more than what other people are doing to kind of separate yourself and create that dominance. All this stuff has been a huge blessing. I'm thankful to have done all this stuff, but I'm ready to get back to a team and start football."

The tight end has private workouts set in the coming weeks with the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos.

The NFL Draft begins on April 24 and for the first ever will air on ABC 7.
