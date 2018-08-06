Stephen and Ayesha Curry unveil new education lab

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --On Monday Stephen and Ayesha Curry unveiled a new safe place for kids in Oakland.
The grand opening is for the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation Education Lab.
RELATED: Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby Canon to the world
It's at Bushrod Recreation Center in Oakland.
The learning space within the center includes laptops, headsets, printers and a gaming station.
The Curry's teamed up with Under Amour, Chase and the Heart of America Foundation to create the education lab.
For more stories, photos, and video on Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, just visit the links.