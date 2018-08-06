GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Stephen and Ayesha Curry unveil new education lab in Oakland

On Monday Stephen and Ayesha Curry unveiled a new safe place for kids in Oakland.

by ABC7News.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
On Monday Stephen and Ayesha Curry unveiled a new safe place for kids in Oakland.

The grand opening is for the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation Education Lab.

It's at Bushrod Recreation Center in Oakland.

The learning space within the center includes laptops, headsets, printers and a gaming station.

The Curry's teamed up with Under Amour, Chase and the Heart of America Foundation to create the education lab.

