Stephen Curry lists the best, worst popcorn at NBA arenas

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry lists the best and worst popcorn at NBA arenas.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Most Golden State Warriors fans know Steph Curry loves to eat popcorn. Now, he is telling fans his favorite arenas for popcorn and his least favorite.

Steph says, "The best right now is in Brooklyn, Miami, Dallas. At the very bottom is LA. I don't know what happened in LA. But, sorry they have the worst popcorn."

Curry says he judges popcorn by freshness, saltiness, butteriness and crunch.

In his latest episode of "5 Minutes From Home," he rides along with Stanford swimming star Katie Ledecky and Riley Morrison, the young fan who wrote him a letter asking why he didn't sell his Under Armour shoes in girls' sizes.

