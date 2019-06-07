The Do's, don'ts and unspoken rules of sitting courtside at NBA games

RELATED: Who is Golden State Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens, the man who shoved Kyle Lowry?
After the NBA banned Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens for shoving Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, let's review the do's, don'ts, and best practices of sitting courtside and the NBA official code of conduct.
The Do's, don'ts and unspoken rules of sitting courtside:
- Don't verbally abuse players, coaches or refs. You could be ejected from the game.
- Do get fired up. Trash talk is okay but don't be derogatory.
- Don't go on the court. That could also get you ejected.
- Do pay attention. You are right in the action and collisions do happen.
- Don't fight or throw objects. That will also get you thrown out.
- Do be mindful of your drink. If you spill, it could end up on the court.
- Don't touch the ball. It could be fan interference and hurt your team.
