The Do's, don'ts and unspoken rules of sitting courtside at NBA games

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People pay lavish amounts for the privilege to sit courtside at NBA games. But on rare occasions, they get a little too close to the action.

After the NBA banned Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens for shoving Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, let's review the do's, don'ts, and best practices of sitting courtside and the NBA official code of conduct.

The Do's, don'ts and unspoken rules of sitting courtside:

  • Don't verbally abuse players, coaches or refs. You could be ejected from the game.

  • Do get fired up. Trash talk is okay but don't be derogatory.

  • Don't go on the court. That could also get you ejected.

  • Do pay attention. You are right in the action and collisions do happen.

  • Don't fight or throw objects. That will also get you thrown out.

  • Do be mindful of your drink. If you spill, it could end up on the court.

  • Don't touch the ball. It could be fan interference and hurt your team.



