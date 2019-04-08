Thanks for the memories: the history of Oracle Arena as the Warriors play their final regular season home game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors played their final regular season home game at Oracle Arena on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, culminating 47 seasons at their Oakland home.With the team once again in the NBA playoffs, there will be at least two more games at the arena that's been affectionately nicknamed "Roaracle" because of the fans turning up the volume.The Warriors played off and on at the arena starting in 1967, but it did not become the full-time home until owner Franklin Mieuli took the team across the bay for the 1971-72 season.At that time it was known as the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena.Including this season, the Warriors have made 18 playoff appearances while calling the arena home.4 times they've taken home the NBA championship with 2017 being the only one won on their home floor.The stadium also served as the home of another Bay Area professional sports team, the California Golden Seals of the National Hockey League.The Seals were based out of Oakland from 1967 until 1976 when the team moved to Cleveland.Here are a few fun facts about the basketball history of Oracle Arena.The Warriors defeated the New Jersey Nets 150-147 in 4 overtimes. The leading scorer that night for the Warriors was center Joe Barry Carroll. The big man poured in 43 points and grabbed 24 rebounds. Sleepy Floyd played 64 of 68 minutes and had 13 assists.Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have had some big nights, but Rick Barry holds the house record. The Warriors great put up 64 points in a 143-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.Klay Thompson set an NBA record by putting up 37 points in the 3rd quarter against the Sacramento Kings. He would finish the night with 52 points. This brought back memories of the famous "Sleepy Floyd game" for some fans. Floyd dropped 29 points on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 4th quarter of a playoff game.This is arguably one of the greatest Warrior moments during their history at Oracle Arena. The Warriors were trailing in the series to the Lakers 3 games to none and entering the final quarter it looked like they were going to be swept. Then Sleepy Floyd took over. The guard caught fire, rallying the team from a 102-88 deficit by setting two playoff records that are still standing today. His 29 points in the final quarter is a record. The 39 points Floyd scored in the 2nd half are also a record. He would finish with 51 as the Warriors would stave off elimination with the 129-121 victory.For some reason there is a history when it comes to the Warriors, Kings and 3rd quarters. Before Klay Thompson went nuts, the entire Warriors team went nuts. They outscored the Kings 57 to 26 on the way to a 155-143 win. Mitch Richmond scored 47 points for the Dubs and Chris Mullin poured in 34. The 57 points remain a record for most points by a team in the 3rd quarter. The record for any quarter is 58 set by the Buffalo Braves in 1972.