Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Stephen Curry fixed his vision - this is what people with Keratoconus see

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who is considered one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history, has struggled with an astigmatism and not been able to see clearly his entire career. He's been shooting all those three-pointers with blurry vision. How insane is that??

Curry suffers from a cornea condition called Keratoconus, a disease where the cornea thins over time and begins to change from its natural circular shape to one similar to a cone. The cone shape deflects light as it enters the eye and causes blurred vision.

While regular vision can be corrected with glasses, they are ineffective for people with Keratoconus because of the irregular, cone shape of the cornea. Moderate Keratoconus can be corrected with a special type of contact lens.

VIDEO: Warriors star Stephen Curry's vision disease diagnosis draws attention to keratoconus
EMBED More News Videos

As the world watched Warriors Star Steph Curry shoot his seemingly effortless 3-pointers, little did anyone know he was squinting and suffering from a disease that affected his vision.



Keratoconus will progressively get worse as the cornea thins, and some people end up needing corneal transplant surgery or corneal collagen cross-linking if their condition is severe.

Not to worry, Warriors fans, Curry decided to give contacts a try after noticing a slight decline in his numbers. In February, Curry made only 51 of 135 three-point attempts (.378 percent). He shot .411 last season in the month of February.

Curry's contacts seem to fix the problem and allow him to see clearly now.

Check out more stories and video about Stephen Curry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandhealthnbagolden state warriorsvisioneye carestephen curryabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Warriors Star Stephen Curry's diagnosis draws attention to keratoconus
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News