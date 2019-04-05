Warriors' Stephen Curry fixed his vision - this is what people with Keratoconus see

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5234601" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the world watched Warriors Star Steph Curry shoot his seemingly effortless 3-pointers, little did anyone know he was squinting and suffering from a disease that affected his vision.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who is considered one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history, has struggled with an astigmatism and not been able to see clearly his entire career. He's been shooting all those three-pointers with blurry vision. How insane is that??Curry suffers from a cornea condition called Keratoconus, a disease where the cornea thins over time and begins to change from its natural circular shape to one similar to a cone. The cone shape deflects light as it enters the eye and causes blurred vision.While regular vision can be corrected with glasses, they are ineffective for people with Keratoconus because of the irregular, cone shape of the cornea. Moderate Keratoconus can be corrected with a special type of contact lens.Keratoconus will progressively get worse as the cornea thins, and some people end up needing corneal transplant surgery or corneal collagen cross-linking if their condition is severe.Not to worry, Warriors fans, Curry decided to give contacts a try after noticing a slight decline in his numbers. In February, Curry made only 51 of 135 three-point attempts (.378 percent). He shot .411 last season in the month of February.Curry's contacts seem to fix the problem and allow him to see clearly now.