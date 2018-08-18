SPORTS
espn

Tigers get RHP Nolan Blackwood from Athletics to complete trade for Mike Fiers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired minor league right-hander Nolan Blackwood from Oakland as a player to be named in the deal that sent pitcher Mike Fiers to the A's.

Fiers was dealt to Oakland earlier this month for two players to be named or cash.

The 23-year-old Blackwood has gone 6-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 39 relief appearances this year with Double-A Midland. He is 9-10 with a 3.56 ERA in 101 career minor league appearances.
