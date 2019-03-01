San Francisco Giants

Video shows San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer speaks at a news conference in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A video posted by TMZ on Friday shows Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife in a San Francisco park.

Baer's wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when the video shows he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways in the chair screaming "Oh my God!" and kicking a leg. Witnesses saw the ordeal in the public plaza.

The couple issued a statement that read: "Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter. We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue."

RELATED: Giants CEO knocks wife down during argument

Baer was part of the ownership group that bought the Giants in 1992 to keep them in San Francisco, where the club won the World Series in 2010, '12 and '14. He took over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2012.

He earlier this week traveled to Las Vegas for a second time to meet with Bryce Harper, who wound up agreeing on a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies.

Major League Baseball issued the following statement on the incident: "Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts. We will have no further comment until this process is completed."

Take a look at more stories and videos about the San Francisco Giants.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
