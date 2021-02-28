Warriors create Swishes for Dishes program with goal of donating 1M meals

Spent the morning w/ @DubsCommunity at today's Swishes for Dishes pop-up pantry. Thanks to @KelennA7 for his time & the partnership between @AthletesCorner_ & @kpnorcal with goal of donating one million meals this season. #ABC7Now #DubNation



