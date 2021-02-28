Warriors create Swishes for Dishes program with goal of donating 1M meals

Spent the morning w/ @DubsCommunity at today's Swishes for Dishes pop-up pantry. Thanks to @KelennA7 for his time & the partnership between @AthletesCorner_ & @kpnorcal with goal of donating one million meals this season. #ABC7Now #DubNation— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 23, 2021
MORE INFOhttps://t.co/FcDacI7Ge6
"Every single point the Warriors have scored has been 100 meals, and then we also extended it to the Santa Cruz Warriors and it's 30 meals for every point they score," said The Athletes' Corner co-founder, Kelenna Azubuike, who is also the Warriors color commentator on the TV broadcast.
"This is a very tangible way to say he we saw the need is rising, the need is increasing. Food insecurity is obviously a big issue and it's something we wanted to do to help," added Santa Cruz Warriors President Chris Murphy.
Santa Cruz is doing their part!! @GLeagueWarriors 🏀🍽 https://t.co/MV6sWhPUQQ— The Athletes' Corner (@AthletesCorner_) February 26, 2021
Earlier this week, the Warriors in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, The Athletes' Corner and San Francisco-Marin Food bank held a pop-up pantry at Chase Center giving food to those affected during the pandemic.
"The numbers are big," said Pam Schwartz Kaiser Permanente Exececutive Director Community Health. "One in six households across America go to bed hungry and one in four households with children, so that's over 50 million people in this country, that don't have enough food to eat."
With every 3-ball, 2-pointer and even free throws, every single point the Warriors score this season is a whole lot of meals for those that need it most.
The @warriors scored 340 points this week, meaning 34,000 meals were donated to families in need through our partnership with @kpnorcal and @AthletesCorner_— Warriors In The Community (@DubsCommunity) February 22, 2021
Learn more about Swishes for Dishes »
"Our goal is to be able to serve one million meals this season and based on how we've been performing, I think we are well on our way there," said YoYo Chan, Warriors VP of Government & Community Relations.
Throughout the season, you can keep progress of the team's total points and meals donated on theathletescorner.org and official Warriors website and social channels.
The @warriors scored 130 points tonight on #WarriorsGround, resulting in 13,000 meals donated to families in need through our partnership with @kpnorcal and @AthletesCorner_— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) February 27, 2021
Learn more about Swishes for Dishes »
"I think it's awesome it's a great program just to support the people in the Bay," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. "Obviously, we are trying to win games and entertain our fans but we really truly do feel like a big part of the community and we try to back that up."
"The more we can help, the better. So the Warriors are going to keep scoring points and we are going to keep feeding families, that's what it's about," said Azubuike.
