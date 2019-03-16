Golden State Warriors Bay Area Arenas from 1971 to present day

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors really are the Bay Area's team.In 1962 the Warriors moved from Philadelphia to San Francisco. In 1971, the team moved across the bay to Oakland. While Oakland has been Warriors Ground since 1971, home games for the NBA Finals in 1964, 1967, and 1975 were played at the Cow Palace. The Warriors also played the 1996-97 season at the San Jose Arena due to renovations to the Oakland Coliseum.1962-1964 - Cow Palace, USF Memorial Gym1964-65 - San Francisco Civic Auditorium, USF Memorial Gym1965-66 - San Francisco Civic Auditorium1966-67 - San Francisco Civic Auditorium, Cow Palace1967-68 - Cow Palace, Oakland Coliseum Arena1968-71 - Cow Palace, San Francisco Civic Auditorium, Oakland Coliseum Arena1971-96 - Oakland Coliseum Arena1996-97 - San Jose Arena1997-PRESENT - The Arena in Oakland / Oracle Arena2019-20 SEASON - Chase Center