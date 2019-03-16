Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors Bay Area Arenas from 1971 to present day

The Warriors have been playing in the Bay Area for 48 years, and not just at the Oakland Coliseum.

By Janell Harris
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors really are the Bay Area's team.
In 1962 the Warriors moved from Philadelphia to San Francisco. In 1971, the team moved across the bay to Oakland. While Oakland has been Warriors Ground since 1971, home games for the NBA Finals in 1964, 1967, and 1975 were played at the Cow Palace. The Warriors also played the 1996-97 season at the San Jose Arena due to renovations to the Oakland Coliseum.

1962-1964 - Cow Palace, USF Memorial Gym
1964-65 - San Francisco Civic Auditorium, USF Memorial Gym
1965-66 - San Francisco Civic Auditorium
1966-67 - San Francisco Civic Auditorium, Cow Palace
1967-68 - Cow Palace, Oakland Coliseum Arena
1968-71 - Cow Palace, San Francisco Civic Auditorium, Oakland Coliseum Arena

1971-96 - Oakland Coliseum Arena
1996-97 - San Jose Arena
1997-PRESENT - The Arena in Oakland / Oracle Arena
2019-20 SEASON - Chase Center

