The Golden State Warriors are set to open their amenity-filled new arena next season, but ABC7 has unearthed a scoop about a hidden feature at the Chase Center.When Warriors players step to the free throw line, down below their toes, buried beneath the hardwood, will be a Rick Barry "granny shot" bobblehead.Barry gave us the assist on the bobblehead news during a court dedication event at The Edgewood Center for Children and Families in San Francisco on Thursday.The bobblehead, which was released in 2015, commemorated the Basketball Hall of Famer's unorthodox underhand free throw shooting technique. Maybe it will bring a little extra mojo to the Warriors. Barry's all-time free throw shooting percentage was 89.3-percent, and he led the NBA in free throw shooting percentage the final three seasons of his career.Barry ranks fourth on the NBA's all-time list of most accurate free throw shooters (.8998) - one spot behind current Warriors star Stephen Curry (.9034). Steve Nash, who is a player development consultant with the Warriors, holds the top spot with a .9043 free throw shooting percentage.Now that we know the Warriors are burying commemorative bobbleheads below the playing surface, we'll keep digging for more hidden gems at the Chase Center.