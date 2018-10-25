GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors bury Rick Barry bobblehead below Chase Center court

EMBED </>More Videos

When Warriors players step to the free throw line, down below their toes, buried beneath the hardwood, will be a Rick Barry "granny shot" bobblehead. (KGO-TV)

Casey Pratt
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are set to open their amenity-filled new arena next season, but ABC7 has unearthed a scoop about a hidden feature at the Chase Center.

RELATED: ABC7's Larry Beil shares memories of friend, co-host Nate Thurmond

When Warriors players step to the free throw line, down below their toes, buried beneath the hardwood, will be a Rick Barry "granny shot" bobblehead.

Barry gave us the assist on the bobblehead news during a court dedication event at The Edgewood Center for Children and Families in San Francisco on Thursday.

RELATED: Warriors scorekeeper proud to see team have a winning year

The bobblehead, which was released in 2015, commemorated the Basketball Hall of Famer's unorthodox underhand free throw shooting technique. Maybe it will bring a little extra mojo to the Warriors. Barry's all-time free throw shooting percentage was 89.3-percent, and he led the NBA in free throw shooting percentage the final three seasons of his career.

Barry ranks fourth on the NBA's all-time list of most accurate free throw shooters (.8998) - one spot behind current Warriors star Stephen Curry (.9034). Steve Nash, who is a player development consultant with the Warriors, holds the top spot with a .9043 free throw shooting percentage.

RELATED: Funeral held for former Warrior great Nate Thurmond

Now that we know the Warriors are burying commemorative bobbleheads below the playing surface, we'll keep digging for more hidden gems at the Chase Center.

For more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstoysbizarreGolden State WarriorsNBASan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC7's Larry Beil shares memories of friend, co-host Nate Thurmond
Funeral held for former Warrior great Nate Thurmond
Warriors scorekeeper proud to see team have a winning year
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Billboard courts potential free agent Kevin Durant to Knicks
Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
Ayesha Curry announces new partnership with GoDaddy
Steph Curry climbs to fifth on career 3s list amid 51-point night
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Billboard courts potential free agent Kevin Durant to Knicks
Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
No. 15 Washington continues title hunt vs. Cal
ESPN reporters pick Week 9's biggest games
More Sports
Top Stories
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
California Gov. Jerry Brown to lead Doomsday Clock group
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Show More
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
BART boosts security in wake of suspicious package scare
More News