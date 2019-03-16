Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant out for Oklahoma City Thunder game

OKLAHOMA CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will not play Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Durant is still out due to an injury. He hurt his ankle last Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
Coach Steve Kerr says he will most likely play Monday in San Antonio.
ABC7 will have the first-ever live broadcast from inside the Chase Center tonight. Our "Toyota After The Game" crew will take you into the Dubs' future home right after the team's primetime matchup in Oklahoma against the Thunder.
