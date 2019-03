Warriors avoid 3rd straight loss, edge Sixers 120-117

Damion Lee started 2nd half in McKinnie's place https://t.co/p46SFSEHID — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) March 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (KGO) -- After a nail-biting fourth quarter, the Warriors held on to beat the Sixers by a single score, dodging their 3rd consecutive loss.A three point shot was all that separated the two teams at the final buzzer.The Warriors clearly missed Klay Thompson from the start, and even more so when his replacement, Alfonzo McKinnie left the game with a hip contusion, forcing the team to dig deeper into the bench.Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and DeMarcus Cousins scored 34, 28, and 25 points consecutively to hang on to win 120-117.