Golden State Warriors

Warriors avoid 3rd straight loss, edge Sixers 120-117

Warriors' Kevin Durant, goes up to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' JJ Redick, center, and Tobias Harris during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (KGO) -- After a nail-biting fourth quarter, the Warriors held on to beat the Sixers by a single score, dodging their 3rd consecutive loss.

A three point shot was all that separated the two teams at the final buzzer.

RELATED: Curry scores 28, carries Warriors to 120-117 win over 76ers

The Warriors clearly missed Klay Thompson from the start, and even more so when his replacement, Alfonzo McKinnie left the game with a hip contusion, forcing the team to dig deeper into the bench.


Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and DeMarcus Cousins scored 34, 28, and 25 points consecutively to hang on to win 120-117.

Catch the best post-game show around, After the Game, with ABC7's Larry Beil, for further analysis.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsgolden state warriors
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' Thompson sits vs. Sixers with sore knee
Curry scores 28, carries Warriors to 120-117 win over 76ers
Speed painter wows Warriors crowd with halftime show
The Warriors might have the most talented starting five ever
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Oakland school board member puts hand on teacher's throat
Sonoma County estimates $155M in flood damages
2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
West Point cadet from Concord dies after skiing accident
Speed painter wows Warriors crowd with halftime show
Warriors' Thompson sits vs. Sixers with sore knee
Opossum is next meal for this dinner plate-sized tarantula: VIDEO
Show More
Key witness in the death investigation of Jeff Adachi speaks to I-Team
Oakland teachers' union postpones vote on tentative agreement
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Family at center of tragic Emeryville crash speaks out
Sanders launches 2020 presidential bid in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News