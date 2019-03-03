Warriors avoid 3rd straight loss, edge Sixers 120-117

A three point shot was all that separated the two teams at the final buzzer.
RELATED: Curry scores 28, carries Warriors to 120-117 win over 76ers
The Warriors clearly missed Klay Thompson from the start, and even more so when his replacement, Alfonzo McKinnie left the game with a hip contusion, forcing the team to dig deeper into the bench.
Damion Lee started 2nd half in McKinnie's place https://t.co/p46SFSEHID— Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) March 3, 2019
Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and DeMarcus Cousins scored 34, 28, and 25 points consecutively to hang on to win 120-117.
Catch the best post-game show around, After the Game, with ABC7's Larry Beil, for further analysis.