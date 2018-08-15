GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors expanding dance team to include seniors

The Warriors are expanding their dance team to include seniors. The team announced it will hold auditions for anyone 55 and up. (Photo by Warriors Dance Team)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Get ready to show off your moves!

The Warriors are expanding their dance team to include seniors. On Wednesday, the team announced it will hold auditions for anyone 55 and up.

Auditions of the new Senior Dance Team will be held Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. at the Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek.

Auditions for the traditional Warriors Dance Team will be held on August 25 at 1 a.m.

Dance team auditions are open to anyone 18 or older.

