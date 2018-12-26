Warriors face social media backlash after 'Weigh-mond' tweet

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Warriors not only got beat on Christmas, they also took a social media beating, thanks to a tweet.
🗣 Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from our fam to yours, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/q1TwXZebxX— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 25, 2018
It shows an illustration of forward Draymond Green, but fans are calling out the team, saying it looks nothing like Green.
Some saying he looks bloated.
Others are calling the version of Draymond "Weigh-mond."
