Warriors face social media backlash after 'Weigh-mond' tweet

🗣 Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from our fam to yours, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/q1TwXZebxX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 25, 2018

The Warriors not only got beat on Christmas, they also took a social media beating, thanks to a tweet.It shows an illustration of forward Draymond Green, but fans are calling out the team, saying it looks nothing like Green.Some saying he looks bloated.Others are calling the version of Draymond "Weigh-mond."