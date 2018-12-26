GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors face social media backlash after 'Weigh-mond' tweet

EMBED </>More Videos

The Warriors not only got beat on Christmas, they also took a social media beating, thanks to a tweet. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Warriors not only got beat on Christmas, they also took a social media beating, thanks to a tweet.

It shows an illustration of forward Draymond Green, but fans are calling out the team, saying it looks nothing like Green.

RELATED: Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors

Some saying he looks bloated.

Others are calling the version of Draymond "Weigh-mond."

Find more stories about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswarrior gamesGolden State WarriorsLos Angeles Lakersalameda countyoracle arenatwitterdraymond greenOracle ArenaOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
No win from Warriors, but team still gives back on Christmas
Warriors confident Klay Thompson will break out of slump soon
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
No win from Warriors, but team still gives back on Christmas
Warriors confident Klay Thompson will break out of slump soon
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
More Sports
Top Stories
Residents use bed sheets to escape San Rafael fire
Manhunt underway after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
Dow Jones closes up more than 1,000 points in best day in 10 years
How to get around Bay Area on New Year's Eve
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Accuweather Forecast: Trending dry through new year
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Show More
Marine among 4 dead when car slams into oil tanker in NJ
San Jose Christmas in the Park closes early due to college football
Post-Christmas sales bring out shoppers in Bay Area
2 million Californians issued Real IDs now need to show extra documentation
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2019
More News