Warriors prep for first game at Chase Center, give sneak peek of new team shop

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We have been waiting for it ever since the Warriors fell in the Finals earlier this year: the very first chance to watch the Dubs play at the Chase Center.Before Saturday night's opening preseason game, ABC7 News got a special sneak peek at the new team shop. It's in the area surrounding the Chase Center.It has just about everything a Dubs fan could want, from jerseys to socks and hats.The store also lets you order a customized jersey, and have it made right there for you on the spot.And there's more on the way."...And coming soon fans will also discover restaurants, bars other retail establishments over the course of the season so it really is a year of discovery," said Jennifer Millet, Warriors senior VP of marketing.The first preseason game Saturday night is against the big SoCal rival, the Los Angeles Lakers.Tipoff is at 5 p.m.