Stephen Curry flu: Warriors star diagnosed with influenza A, ruled out vs. 76ers

He was diagnosed with influenza A Saturday morning, according to the Warriors Team Physician Dr. Robert Nied.
"He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19," Dr. Robert Nied said. "He has the seasonal flu."
In case you were wondering: Stephen Curry DOES NOT have Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/sVpHhCBz82— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 7, 2020
The Warriors have started their team protocol for treating him for influenza exposure. Doctors say they have identified the "probable source contact" from who he got the flu.
This person "is not part of basketball operations," Dr. Robert Nied said.
Curry played his first game Thursday night after missing 58 games with his left-hand injury. He scored 23 points in 27 minutes in Golden State's 113-121 loss over the Toronto Raptors.
