Warriors take game one of the Western Conference Finals

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a blowout at Oracle Arena Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with a 116 to 94 win over the Trail Blazers.

Oakland native Damian Lillard got a huge round of applause when he arrived in the arena wearing an Oakland A's jersey.

Portland fans were thrilled to see him.

Paul Thompson, who is from Portland, said, "It'd be fun to watch Damian in front of his home town, family and friends do really well and for me, it's always a blessing to have them play here."

Meantime, Tuesday night was a first for the Curry family and the NBA-- where two brothers faced off on the court during the conference finals.

To commemorate, Steph and Seth's parents did a coin toss to decide which parent would wear which team's jersey.

Dad Dell and Mom Sonya ended up wearing hybrids of both team jerseys.

And a first of its kind move got fans up on their feet.

The largest tech give away at a pro sport meant every person took home a google home mini.

Mike Watts is with the Warriors and said, "You gotta continue to reinvent and tonight is one of those times where we're gonna hopefully make a splash."

