Warriors Way: San Francisco's newest street name

We have a new street name in San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/lVnRu0XwSC — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco has a new street name. ABC7 News was near Chase Center as the Warriors unveiled the signs for the Warriors Way street.The street intersects with Terry A. Francois Boulevard. Representatives from various city agencies including the Department of Public Works, SFMTA, and the Port of San Francisco were there for the unveiling.Starting in early September, the team's new business address will be 1 Warriors Way. The new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex opens in just over a month.