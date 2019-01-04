Whoa.Progress on the Golden State Warriors' new home in San Francisco is impressive.Sky7 flew over the Chase Center construction site in Mission Bay and it looks like the new arena will be ready for the team to move in well before the start of the 2019/2020 season.Construction started two years ago. We compared the video our helicopter shot to video of the project from February of 2018.The structure's exterior is virtually complete and the dome appears ready to be topped off with the Warriors logo.The team is on-track cross the bay and move to San Francisco from Oakland next season.