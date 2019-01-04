GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

WHOA: Check out progress on Warriors' new home in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chase Center has come a long way over the past year.

Heather Tuggle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Whoa.

Progress on the Golden State Warriors' new home in San Francisco is impressive.

Sky7 flew over the Chase Center construction site in Mission Bay and it looks like the new arena will be ready for the team to move in well before the start of the 2019/2020 season.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors 'sad' as remaining games in Oakland dwindle

Construction started two years ago. We compared the video our helicopter shot to video of the project from February of 2018.

The structure's exterior is virtually complete and the dome appears ready to be topped off with the Warriors logo.

The team is on-track cross the bay and move to San Francisco from Oakland next season.

See more articles and videos on the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsoracle arenachase bankNBAbasketballconstructionwarrior gamesSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
Warriors announce mouthwatering local eats for new Chase Center
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Klay Thompson: Warriors lacked 'killer instinct' while blowing 20-point lead
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT to beat Warriors 135-134
Warriors surprise Bay Area families at Rockets game
Stephen Curry to auction off 'Moon Landing' shoes for STEM education
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Lightning-Sharks Preview
San Jose Earthquakes sign young Peruvian left-back Marcos Lopez
Klay Thompson: Warriors lacked 'killer instinct' while blowing 20-point lead
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT to beat Warriors 135-134
More Sports
Top Stories
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Report: PG&E exploring selling gas assets to cover possible wildfire payouts
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Shower gel from Rituals Spa, $10 credit to Caviar
Trump calls out California, Brown, Newsom over border wall
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
WATCH MONDAY: Gavin Newsom inauguration at California Capitol
Show More
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Procession held for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh
Thinking of doing a Tahoe ski trip? Now's the time to go
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Accuweather Forecast: Rain, gusty winds arrive overnight
More News