With Authority: Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors first-round pick Jordan Poole joins us for an extended conversation!

The Golden State Warriors' swaggy rookie tells us how crazy it is to be playing alongside guys like Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell.

And in typical 'With Authority' fashion, we quickly go off the rails talking about cats, fashion, and smoothies.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 28 - Recorded October 3, 2019

