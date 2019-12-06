With Authority Podcast

With Authority: Tackling Evan Weaver of the California Golden Bears

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Evan Weaver leads all of College Football in tackles, and with a Bowl Game still remaining, has a chance to tie the all-time single-season record.

On this episode of the pod, we catch up with the senior leader of the California Golden Bears defense for an entertaining extended conversation.

Find out what slow jams somehow get Weaver fired up to hit people on the field-- why something weird always happens to him before a game-- and which famous person he'd love to tackle if given the opportunity.

It's a really cool glimpse into the life of an NFL-bound athlete on the rise. We're Weavin' it with Weaver.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 30 - Recorded December 4, 2019

